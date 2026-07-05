Thousands celebrate USA's 250th birthday at LA Memorial Coliseum's 'America's Block Party'

The Brief Thousands of families gathered at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for "America's Block Party," celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with food, games and entertainment. The event featured a concert hosted by Queen Latifah with performances by Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Maren Morris, Anthony Ramos and special guest Chaka Khan, ending with a fireworks and drone show. Proceeds from the $17.76 tickets supported "Giving 4th," an initiative to help feed families in need and promote charitable giving on Independence Day.



Thousands of families packed the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday for "America's Block Party," a concert, fundraiser and celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Crowds began arriving early, and it didn't take long after the gates opened for the historic stadium to take on the feel of a Saturday street fair, with free food, face painting, games and giveaways filling the pre-show Block Party Village.

"I was hoping to be in D.C. to go to the very big party, but I couldn't make it," Helene, who attended the celebration, said. "I saw this at the last minute. It was better than staying home all by myself and doing nothing."

For some parents, the appeal was a family-friendly alternative to the usual holiday crowds.

"I thought it was a nice thing to do with the kids, to be someplace a little more safe with them, where everything is a little more organized," Jessica Sandoval said. "I always go to the Queen Mary every year, and it's a little chaotic over there. This seems more relaxed."

Tickets were priced at $17.76, a nod to the year the American colonies declared independence, with all proceeds going to help feed families in need through "Giving 4th," a new initiative that aims to make Independence Day an annual day of charitable giving.

The evening concert, hosted by Queen Latifah, featured performances by Chris Stapleton, The Smashing Pumpkins, Maren Morris and Anthony Ramos, with special guest Chaka Khan, capped by a fireworks and drone show over the Coliseum.

"I think it'll be a very core memory," Freedom Gray, who brought her children, said. "They've never seen any kind of fireworks or big shows like this. And seeing Chris Stapleton — they both love country music, so that's very exciting."

Before the headliners took the stage, attendees soaked in the festivities and reflected on what the milestone birthday meant to them.

"I want to celebrate my country and some of the achievements we've had, and our freedoms," Noah Macknicki said.

Asked the same question, Timothy Maloney kept it simple:

"Live the way I want to."

"When I was little growing up, we'd also go see fireworks, but now, being older, it means a lot more to me and my family," Marco Corral said. "Doing your duty, civic duty — being a good person all around."

Los Angeles was one of seven cities hosting "America's Block Party" celebrations coast to coast, organized by America250, the nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the country's 250th anniversary commemoration.