Simi Valley police officers involved in shooting at Thousand Oaks hospital

Terrifying moments unfolded at a Ventura County hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Brief Ventura County deputies responded to a shooting involving Simi Valley police officers at Los Robles Medical Center in Thousand Oaks. Authorities state there is currently no danger to the public. Key details, including what led to the gunfire and the identities of those involved, have not yet been released.



What we know:

On July 2, 2026, at approximately 1:27 a.m., officers from the Simi Valley Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Clover Street regarding an unknown problem.



Upon arrival, officers located a male and female (husband and wife) with apparent stab wounds, according to officials.

As a result of the investigation, the male, a 46-year-old Simi Valley resident, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. The suspect was admitted to Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks for continued treatment and evaluation. Throughout his hospitalization, the suspect remained in police custody under constant supervision by a Simi Valley Police Department officer.

At approximately 12:20 p.m., while the suspect was still in custody at the hospital, an officer-involved shooting occurred involving the suspect. Because the incident occurred inside the hospital, medical personnel were able to provide immediate emergency care.

Officials said earlier Thursday that there was no active danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The names of those involved have not been released.

Officials said the case remains active and ongoing and that additional details would not being released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information related to the original assault or the subsequent events is encouraged to contact the Simi Valley Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (805) 583-6950 or the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at (805) 494-8200.