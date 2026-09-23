2 California inmates accused of another's murder in fatal prison yard attack

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The Brief California prison officials are investigating the Sept. 21 death of inmate Michael Loftin as a homicide following an attack at Salinas Valley State Prison. Correctional staff intervened after they saw inmates Dillon King and Justin Learmont allegedly battering Loftin with an improvised weapon, which was recovered at the scene. Both suspects have been moved to restricted housing while state and Monterey County authorities conduct a full investigation.



Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation have launched a homicide investigation following the fatal stabbing of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

According to officials, correctional staff saw inmates 28-year-old Dillon King and 44-year-old Justin Learmont approach another inmate, 43-year-old Michael Loftin in a recreation yard around 12:50 p.m. on Sept. 21.

King and Learmont allegedly began assaulting Loftin with an improvised weapon before staff immediately intervened and stopped the attack.

Officers recovered the weapon at the scene and handcuffed King and Learmont.

Despite life-saving measures, Loftin died from his injuries.

King and Learmont have since been moved to restricted housing.

Dig deeper:

Loftin had been serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder with a firearm enhancement after being received from Del Norte County in November 2020.

King was serving sentences from Riverside County for second-degree robbery, attempted first-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, and a 2024 assault conviction.

Learmont was serving a life sentence with parole possibility for attempted second-degree murder, alongside a 17-year sentence from a 2016 Monterey County conviction for an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Officials have not disclosed the motive behind the assault or provided details on how the improvised weapon was obtained inside the facility.

It's unclear whether the suspects and the victim had any prior disputes or known gang affiliations within the California prison system.

What's next:

The SVSP Investigative Services Unit and the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a formal investigation to determine criminal charges against King and Learmont.

The Office of the Inspector General has been officially notified to oversee the case proceedings and administrative review.