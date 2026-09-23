Convicted rapist admits to additional sexual assaults in Ventura County

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The Brief Joseph Pullen of Ojai pleaded guilty to five sexual assault felonies involving two victims from incidents occurring in 2018. Pullen admitted to violent conduct aggravating circumstances and faces up to 27 years and 4 months in state prison. The guilty plea avoids a trial for the victims, with sentencing scheduled for November 16.



A convicted rapist changed his plea to guilty regarding five sexual assault felonies stemming from 2018 incidents against two victims in Ojai, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Jaden Joseph Pullen, 28, changed his plea in court to guilty, resolving a criminal case involving five sexual assault felonies against two victims.

Pullen pleaded guilty to two counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation on a minor over 14, one count of oral copulation of a person under 18, and one count of unlawful sexual intercourse. Additionally, he admitted to an aggravating circumstance of engaging in violent conduct.

The assaults occurred in 2018 at an Ojai residence that Pullen shared with one of the victims, according to prosecutors.

Pullen was known to both individuals prior to the offenses.

What they're saying:

Prosecuting attorney Twyla Atmore highlighted the importance of the plea in reducing further hardship for those impacted by the crimes.

"Though the victims still live with the trauma of what the defendant did to them, his guilty plea today will at least spare them from having to relive the assaults on the stand," Atmore said.

What's next:

Pullen's sentencing hearing is set for November 16.

He faces up to 27 years and 4 months in state prison.