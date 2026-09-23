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LAPD searches for driver after South LA hit-and-run kills teen, critically injures sister

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FOX 11
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 23, 2026 6:45 AM PDT
Published September 23, 2026 6:45 AM PDT
Teen boy killed, sister critically hurt in South LA hit-and-run
Teen boy killed, sister critically hurt in South LA hit-and-run

Teen boy killed, sister critically hurt in South LA hit-and-run

The LAPD is looking for two people who ran away from the scene.

The Brief

    • A 16-year-old boy was killed, and his 14-year-old sister critically injured in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night while walking with their mother.
    • The siblings were struck by a blue Nissan Sentra that failed to stop, collided with a parked car, and was left disabled at the scene.
    • Police are searching for the female driver and a male passenger who ditched the car and took off.

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two teenage siblings in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night, killing a 16-year-old boy and leaving his 14-year-old sister in critical condition as they walked alongside their mother.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of 10th Avenue as the mother and her two children were crossing 60th Street southbound, according to the LAPD. 

A blue Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on 60th Street struck both the 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old boy, authorities said. The mother was not hit during the incident. 

Emergency responders pronounced the teenage boy dead at the scene, while paramedics transported his sister to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. 

Following the impact with the pedestrians, the compact car collided with a parked vehicle and became disabled. 

The driver failed to stop as required by law, and a female driver and male passenger ditched the car and ran away from the scene, police said. 

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released a detailed description of the female driver or the passenger. 

It's unknown whether speed or impairment played a factor in the collision, or if investigators have identified the registered owner of the disabled vehicle left at the scene.

What you can do:

The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver. 

The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and video footage taken directly at the scene of the collision. City News Service contributed.

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