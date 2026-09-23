LAPD searches for driver after South LA hit-and-run kills teen, critically injures sister
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two teenage siblings in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night, killing a 16-year-old boy and leaving his 14-year-old sister in critical condition as they walked alongside their mother.
What we know:
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of 10th Avenue as the mother and her two children were crossing 60th Street southbound, according to the LAPD.
A blue Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on 60th Street struck both the 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old boy, authorities said. The mother was not hit during the incident.
Emergency responders pronounced the teenage boy dead at the scene, while paramedics transported his sister to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Following the impact with the pedestrians, the compact car collided with a parked vehicle and became disabled.
The driver failed to stop as required by law, and a female driver and male passenger ditched the car and ran away from the scene, police said.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released a detailed description of the female driver or the passenger.
It's unknown whether speed or impairment played a factor in the collision, or if investigators have identified the registered owner of the disabled vehicle left at the scene.
What you can do:
The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department and video footage taken directly at the scene of the collision. City News Service contributed.