LAPD searches for driver after South LA hit-and-run kills teen, critically injures sister

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was killed, and his 14-year-old sister critically injured in a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night while walking with their mother. The siblings were struck by a blue Nissan Sentra that failed to stop, collided with a parked car, and was left disabled at the scene. Police are searching for the female driver and a male passenger who ditched the car and took off.



Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two teenage siblings in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night, killing a 16-year-old boy and leaving his 14-year-old sister in critical condition as they walked alongside their mother.

What we know:

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of 10th Avenue as the mother and her two children were crossing 60th Street southbound, according to the LAPD.

A blue Nissan Sentra traveling eastbound on 60th Street struck both the 14-year-old girl and the 16-year-old boy, authorities said. The mother was not hit during the incident.

Emergency responders pronounced the teenage boy dead at the scene, while paramedics transported his sister to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Following the impact with the pedestrians, the compact car collided with a parked vehicle and became disabled.

The driver failed to stop as required by law, and a female driver and male passenger ditched the car and ran away from the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released a detailed description of the female driver or the passenger.

It's unknown whether speed or impairment played a factor in the collision, or if investigators have identified the registered owner of the disabled vehicle left at the scene.

What you can do:

The city of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.