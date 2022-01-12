This Boyle Heights street could soon be named after Vicente Fernández

Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de Leon called Wednesday for the city to rename a Boyle Heights street, east of Mariachi Plaza, after beloved Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernández, who died at the age of 81 on Dec. 12.

De Leon introduced a motion during Wednesday's City Council meeting which, if approved, would begin the process of having Bailey Street, from First Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, changed to "Vicente Fernández Street."

The councilman called Fernández a "cultural icon" on Wednesday, adding that his "music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his native homeland of Mexico, but across the globe."

RELATED: Vicente Fernández, beloved Mexican singer, dies at 81

During his more than six decades playing music, Fernández was recognized with three Grammy Awards, nine Latin Grammy Awards and 14 Lo Nuestro Awards. He also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and sold more than 50 million copies of his albums worldwide.

"He is one of the best selling Mexican artists, one of the best artists of all time, period. His legacy is not only the music that he made, but the memories that we all were able to make listening to the music he created and shared with us," De Leon said Wednesday during the City Council meeting.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Fernández retired from the stage in 2016. He died in December in Guadalajara, Mexico, where he was also born. His death followed months of health issues and an August injury at his ranch in Guadalajara.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.