What happens to the surviving family members after losing a loved one to COVID?

We don’t often hear the turmoil that moms, dads, brothers, sisters, spouses and others face.

Christian Cabrera was 40 years old when he died of COVID this past weekend. He was only diagnosed two weeks earlier, so it was sudden.

He wasn’t vaccinated.

Of his brother, Jino Cabrera says Christian didn’t get vaccinated.

He says he was "the type that says ’I never get sick’" and he wasn’t sure about the science.

The night before Christian Cabrera died at Sherman Oaks Hospital, he wrote: "I can’t breathe. I really regret not getting the vaccine. If I could do it all over again I would do it in a heartbeat to save my life."

The family is torn up.

Jino says, "My mom… she misses him so much."

Cabrera says it’s hard enough to grieve for a loved one who died suddenly but Jino is learning the tough lessons of assuming responsibility for a dead family member.

He says, "It’s been really hard because we didn’t prepare for this. We wanted to grieve for him. And two days later we get a call from the hospital saying, ’Why haven’t you picked up your brother yet?’"

If things weren’t heart wrenching enough, he says a hospital worker told him, "…we don’t have any more room in this morgue that we have. We’re full. Gotta pick him up."

Cabrera says he’s called many funeral homes and cemeteries and can’t even get an appointment until February. The hospital has given Cabrera till Friday to make arrangements to have his body picked up.

He adds, "I had to beg the hospital to keep his body there and they said I’m afraid we can’t do that. We’re full."

Dr. Angelique Campen, who works at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, says this story is more common than you know.

She says, "I can tell you that our morgue at the hospital is full. This is an issue everywhere."

Dr. Campen says when a loved one dies of COVID-19 or anything else, the burden shifts to the living.

She explains, "The body will stay at the hospital but now it’s your turn, unfortunately, to make the arrangements for that person."

Meanwhile, Jino Cabrera says consider his brother’s last text message because, as Dr. Campen said, it’s the living who have to care for their dead.

Says Jino, "Get the vaccine because he would have been alive today if he had gotten the vaccine."

Jino Cabrera has set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial and funeral costs for his brother.

