Thieves drill hole in truck to steal $80 worth of gas, leave $2,000 in damage

The Brief A Long Beach man says thieves drilled into his pickup truck’s gas tank, stealing fuel and causing about $2,000 in damage. The theft, believed to have happened overnight near Drake Park, is part of what neighbors describe as a pattern of similar crimes in the area. The incident comes as gas prices rise in Los Angeles, prompting warnings from AAA about fuel theft risks and costly repairs.



A Long Beach man says thieves used a drill to puncture his pickup truck’s gas tank, draining his fuel and leaving him with thousands of dollars in damage.

Jose Figueroa told FOX 11 he filled up his truck Sunday, only to find the tank empty the next morning. When he went to refuel at a gas station, he quickly realized something was wrong.

"I hear what sounds like a faucet running. I look down and there was gasoline all over," Figueroa said.

Cellphone video captured the moment he discovered the damage, including a small hole — about the size of a dime — drilled into the tank. He said the hole appeared to have been covered with tape.

Figueroa estimates about $80 worth of gas was stolen, but repairs are expected to cost around $2,000 because the entire fuel system must be replaced.

He believes the theft happened overnight near Drake Park, an area with surveillance cameras. Neighbors say crimes like this are not uncommon.

"It’s not only stealing gas, but it’s breaking into cars, breaking into houses," one neighbor said. "It’s really bad."

Figueroa also said a tow truck driver told him he was the fifth person that day dealing with a similar issue in the Long Beach area.

The incident comes as gas prices in Los Angeles climb above $6 per gallon, raising concerns about potential increases in fuel-related thefts.

In a statement, AAA said it does not currently have data showing a rise in gas theft tied to higher prices but warned that such crimes can occur and may cause significant damage, often costing $1,000 or more to repair.

AAA recommends drivers park in well-lit, high-traffic areas or in secured locations when possible and be alert for warning signs of fuel theft, including the smell of gasoline, puddles under the vehicle , or an unexpectedly empty fuel gauge.

If a vehicle is tampered with, drivers should contact police, notify their insurance provider and have the vehicle inspected by a trusted repair shop.

Figueroa said he hopes sharing his story will warn others.

"We have enough worries," he said. "The last thing I want to worry about is someone stealing our gas."