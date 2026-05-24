Angels's Zach Neto, Brent Suter honor military members during LA Fleet Week visit

Members of the Los Angeles Angels got a chance to hang out with members of the U.S. Navy during the team's LA Fleet Week visit.

Angels players Zach Neto and Brent Suter, joined by their coach and former MLB outfielder Adam Eaton, toured the USS Essex at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro on Wednesday, May 20 as this weekend marks Memorial Day weekend.

This week's festivities marked Neto's third LA Fleet Week. Neto's dad is a Navy veteran and the slugging shortstop shared his appreciation for the U.S. military members.

"It’s impressive what they do here and the sacrifices that they make to protect us, so that we can go out and play baseball safely," Neto said.

Eaton also comes from a military family, and the longtime MLB outfielder was on the USS Essex to thank the service members in-person.

"What they do day-in and day-out and the sacrifices they make to keep us safe, the least we can do is to show up and support them," Eaton said.

What is Fleet Week?

LA Fleet Week honors the men and women of the U.S. Sea Services while connecting service members with the civilians they serve.