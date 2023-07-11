Thief breaks into Pico-Robertson boutique, flees on bicycle

article

Police in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles are searching for a man who broke into a local boutique and made off with thousands of dollars of cash and merchandise.

The robbery happened at Bibi's Boutique of LA around 1 a.m. on July 10, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The break-in was captured on store surveillance footage.

In the video, a man is seen getting into the boutique by violently shaking the glass door at the front of the store. He then proceeds through the store grabbing merchandise, cash, the drawer from the cash register and even an iPhone. Another camera angle then shows the thief walking out of the store with a box under his arm, before riding away on a bike.

All told, the thief made off with about $3,000 worth of stuff.

The man in the video was seen wearing a black sweater and black shorts, as well as a neon yellow bike helmet. The LAPD has described him as approximately 50 years old and 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.