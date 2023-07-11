Sun Valley man charged in suspected road rage killing in Lancaster

A Sun Valley man was charged Tuesday with murder in connection with a motorcyclist's death in a suspected road rage incident July 4th in Lancaster.

Jesse Cupido, 29, is set to be arraigned Wednesday at the Antelope Valley Courthouse in Lancaster on one count each of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Co-defendant Isabel Cortez, 25, also of Sun Valley, is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact, according to the District Attorney's Office.

California Highway Patrol officers initially responded to what was reported as a traffic collision and discovered Henry Gonzalez had been shot on the northbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway at the Avenue L off-ramp.

Gonzalez, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner had no city of residency for Gonzalez.

Cupido and Cortez were arrested last Friday by the California Highway Patrol and have remained behind bars since then, jail records show.