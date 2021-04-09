'They didn't deserve this': Horses injured in Ontario blast on road to recovery

It’s a miracle they are alive. Two horses were caught on ground zero of the massive fireworks explosion in Ontario that killed two people.

You may have seen the SkyFOX images of a firefighter trying to move one out of harm’s way, almost getting kicked in the process, as the terrified animal tried to flee with nowhere to go.

The fact that they are alive is as much a credit to rescuers as it is to the people who have tried to get them healed. Greta Hitzman is both of those. She helped to get them that day and has kept them in her ranch, paying for their care out of her own pocket.

"They didn’t deserve this and I gotta make sure they are OK," she says, almost fighting back tears as she described the extent of the injuries.

One whole side of the older mare is burned, skin beginning to come off. The younger animal suffered fewer burns, but the bottom of her mouth is swollen twice its size.

Vets are donating services and other horse owners in her ranch are helping out with money, but the care of these animals will be very expensive.

A fundraiser has been launched in hopes of helping them out. They don’t need halters, or blankets, they need money. The younger horse will probably need surgery to remove its bottom teeth and the huge growth around them. With good care, she will survive, eating soft foods for the rest of her life. The older mare may need skin grafts. None of it is cheap. Those interested in helping can click here for more information.

The one thing they do have is plenty of love, from the people in the ranch, who dote on the skiddish but clearly sweet animals. If you can, pass on the link.

Hopefully, in the next story we do on this, the horses will be clearly healed and the people who made it all possible can breathe a sigh of relief.

