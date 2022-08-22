These are California's weakest cliffs, according to researchers

There's a new warning about some scenic sea cliffs in California that are falling faster than previously predicted.

UC San Diego researchers say the rate of collapse is more than 16-feet per year in popular places like Big Sur in Carmel, Martin's Beach near San Francisco, and Palos Verdes Peninsula in Los Angeles.

Researchers say in some cases, the cliffs won't lose anything for years, and then all of a sudden, they'll lose several feet all at once.

Leading scientists are predicting another foot of sea level rise over the next 20 years, but researchers are trying to warn the public just how active and dangerous these cliffs can be right now.