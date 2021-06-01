'There are no words': Community devastated after San Bernardino Co. deputy shot, killed by motorcyclist

FOX 11 has learned that San Bernardino County Sheriff Sergeant Dominic Vaca was shot and killed by a motorcyclist he and fellow deputies tried to stop on Memorial Day.

Vaca leaves behind a wife and two young daughters, ages 11 and 4 months.

Those who knew Vaca described him as a respected and well-liked colleague. His family tells me off-camera, that he lived for his family and his work.

The Sheriff’s Employee’s Benefit Association (SEBA) has teamed up with Peace Officers Research Association of California (PORAC) to set up a fund for the family. Those looking to help the grieving family can click here for more information.

"There are no words," says SEBA president SB County Sergeant Grant Ward.

Holding back tears, he shares that Vaca was generally a quiet man, who liked to listen. But once he got to know you, "he was off and running."

We're waiting to learn more about the 29-year-old man who was on the bike. After he shot Vaca, he exchanged gunfire with the other deputies, investigators say. The motorcyclist ultimately died in the shooting.

Now, the community is wondering how a simple stop for no plates turned into a nightmare like this?

"A routine call is never routine," says Ward. "That’s why we will stand with our brother, and his family, and make sure they are OK, or as OK as one can be when losing a father, husband, brother and pillar to the community."