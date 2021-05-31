San Bernardino County deputy shot, taken to hospital after pursuit

article

A deputy chase in San Bernardino County took a dangerous turn as the pursuit ended with a deputy getting shot Monday afternoon.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department was trying to get a driver to pull over in the Yucca Valley area a little after 12:30 p.m.

The driver refused to pull over and a pursuit followed. The driver eventually stopped and ditched their vehicle near Dumosa Avenue and Sunnyslope Drive. During the foot chase, a deputy was shot.

The deputy has been airlifted to the hospital and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department has not released his conditions.

The suspect was eventually found around 2 p.m., deputies say.

