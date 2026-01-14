'The Viper': Brad Meltzer's new thriller

Brad Meltzer is a New York Times bestselling author known for blending history, heart and high-stakes suspense.

His first thriller in four years, "The Viper" dives into one of the government’s most secretive worlds — witness protection.

His latest children’s book on Princess Diana shines a light on something he says the world needs right now— empathy.

Meltzer is already working on the next book in his "Ordinary People Change the World" series, "I Am Teddy Roosevelt."



