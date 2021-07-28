Suspect arrested, charged with murder in Corona movie theater shooting of young woman, TikTok star

A 20-year-old man suspected in a deadly double shooting that occurred during a showing of "The Forever Purge," inside a movie theater in Corona earlier this week was arrested and faces multiple charges including murder, officials said Wednesday. Investigators continue working to find a motive in the shooting they believe was unprovoked.

Detectives with the Corona Police Department issued a search warrant at a home in El Cerrito located near the 15 Freeway and East Ontario Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators were led to the suspect’s home after conducting witness statements.

RELATED: Movie theater shooting: TikTok star on life support, woman killed during showing of 'The Forever Purge'

While at the home, authorities discovered a handgun and other evidence that connected the identified suspect, Joseph Jimenez, to the shooting. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

On Monday around 11:45 p.m., Corona PD received a 911 call for service from the Edwards Theater at the Crossings Shopping Center. A short time later, arriving officers discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside the cinema.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was rushed to a local trauma center.

The victims were later identified as 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene and Barajas remains on life support, officials said.

(FOX 11 and TikTok: @itsanthonymichael) (FOX 11)

Barajas, known as @itsanthonymichael, has a large following on social media, including nearly 930,000 followers on TikTok.

While the suspect and the victims are close in age, Corona PD investigators do not believe they knew one another prior to the shooting. Officials also do not believe Barajas' social media fame played a role in the attack.

GoFundMe pages have been created for both shooting victims:

Jimenez was booked into the Riverside Presley Detention Center on charges of murder, robbery with a gun and attempted murder. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bail.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement



