The Issue Is: Super Tuesday, the State of the Union and march to November

It's been a big week for politics.

On Super Tuesday, millions of Californians headed to the polls to cast their primary ballots.

Then on Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union address.

Elex Michaelson breaks it all down on a special post-primary edition of "The Issue Is."

First, Michaelson is joined by Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff (D – Calif.). This, as Schiff celebrates a first-place finish in the California Senate primary. Schiff discusses his victory, his strategy, how the next eight months of campaigning will look as he goes up against former baseball player Steve Garvey, the continuing war in Gaza, and more.

Following the one-on-one with Schiff, Michaelson is joined by an all-star panel, media consultant Brian Goldsmith and political strategist Mike Murphy.

The panel offer their expert analysis of the California Senate race, the Presidential race, where it now appears all-but-certain to be a Trump-Biden rematch, Biden's State of the Union address, and, in a turn away from politics, the Oscar race.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.