The Issue Is: Bill Melugin, Andrew Gruel, Michael Tubbs

This week, California's AB 1228 went into effect, hiking the minimum wage for more than half a million fast food employees in the state from $16/hour to $20/hour.

The change, hailed by workers and unions, left many restaurant owners and franchisees concerned, with major chains, including Chipotle, McDonald's, Starbucks, Jack in the Box, and Shake Shack warning that diners would see higher menu prices, while other chains announced layoffs.

Amid the changes, Elex Michaelson is joined on "The Issue Is" by celebrity chef Andrew Gruel and Former Mayor of Stockton, and one of the original proponents of Universal Basic Income, Michael Tubbs, to debate.

The pair also debate the cause of higher food prices, UBI, and another piece of CA legislation that seeks to give workers the "right to disconnect" from work after hours.

Michaelson is also joined by FOX News Correspondent Bill Melugin to discuss the situation at the Southern border, where illegal crossings have started to fall from the record numbers set in late 2023.

Melugin also talks his recent ride-alongs with ICE in Los Angeles and Chicago, both sanctuary cities.

"The Issue Is" is California's only statewide political show. Watch FOX 11 Los Angeles Fridays at 10:30 p.m. For more showtimes and information, go to TheIssueIsShow.com.