Texas school shooting: San Bernardino K-9 team in Uvalde helping families of victims

Some local K-9s are now in Uvalde to help support the victims of the Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Crisis K-9s Lupe and Dozer are there to support the families of those impacted by the shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed when a gunman opened fire into a single classroom Tuesday in the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at Robb Elementary. Investigators say they don’t yet know the motive for the shootings.

According to the FBI in San Antonio, the dogs are canines who mitigate stress and anxiety for victims of mass violent events.

The facility dogs at the Family Assistance Center are canines who mitigate stress & anxiety for victims of mass violent events. Here in #Uvalde we have the FBI's crisis response K9s Wally & Gio; Dozer & Lupe from @sbcountyda; & Beaumont from the 5th Judicial DAO in New Mexico. — FBI San Antonio (@FBISanAntonio) May 28, 2022

Other K-9s from Beaumont, Texas and New Mexico were also sent to Uvalde.

