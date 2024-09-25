LA 'serial rapist': DA announces 26-count indictment against man accused of rape, stalking women he met online

A suspected serial rapist has been indicted by a grand jury on 26 charges involving nearly a dozen victims – possibly more – across Los Angeles County.

According to an announcement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, 41-year-old Terrance Hawkins will face charges that includes forcible, intimate partner violence, and stalking of at least 11 victims – all spanning nearly a decade.

"This is a truly egregious case," Gascón said in a press release published on September 25. "I want to acknowledge and commend the bravery of the women who have come forward to share their painful experiences. It takes incredible courage to speak out, especially when facing such trauma."

The indictment, unsealed this week, detailed allegations against Hawkins, including 10 counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible sexual penetration, and one count of raping an unconscious person. Other charges include multiple counts of inflicting injury on a significant other, stalking, cruelty to an animal, and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to LA County DA Gascón's office.

In previous reports over the summer, the Los Angeles Police Department had warned the public that Hawkins had a history "of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse." LAPD also said earlier in the year that Hawkins met the victims "on various social media platforms."

The alleged crimes occurred between 2014 and 2023, with Hawkins accused of physically and sexually abusing women he had dated during that period, Gascón said in a press release. Both LAPD and Gascón issued warnings that there may be more than 11 victims who were targeted by Hawkins.

Hawkins remains in custody without bail and, if convicted, faces life in prison.

Anyone with information on Hawkins or may have been a victim are asked to call 213-709-9017 or 800-222-TIPS.