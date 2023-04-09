Tennessee man arrested in Newport Beach after allegedly breaking into Polestar showroom

A Tennessee man was arrested in Laguna Beach after he allegedly broke into a Polestar showroom in Costa Mesa and led officers on a pursuit in a stolen car, according to police.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Arshad Allauddin, is accused of breaking into the showroom located in the 300 block of North Coast Highway, where he used a brick to shatter an exterior glass wall. Allauddin allegedly vandalized multiple showroom vehicles before stealing a car and leading officers on a brief chase before his arrest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo: Laguna Beach PD

Allauddin was arrested on several charges including DUI drugs, felony evading, and vehicle theft.

The investigation remains ongoing.