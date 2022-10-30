Teenage girl hospitalized after being attacked by dogs in her Thousand Oaks home

A 16-year-old girl was severely injured after she was attacked by six dogs at her Thousand Oaks home, according to Ventura County Fire officials.

Officials were called to the home in the 100 block of Manzanita Lane Sunday afternoon after receiving a call from a neighbor. According to reports, a mother and daughter were leaving the house, attempting to keep their six dogs inside as they left. The dogs then attacked the teenage girl.

First responders on the scene first attempted to scare the dogs off using air horns, but ultimately used pepper spray to get the dogs off the girl.

The girl was transported top the hospital in serious condition according to the Ventura County Fire Department. Animal Control is securing the dogs, described as Cane Corso. No other information was immediately available.