2 teens killed, 8 injured in Porter Ranch crash

Two teens were killed in a three-vehicle crash in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles that left several others injured Saturday.

The crash was reported at 5:35 p.m. at 11001 N. Reseda Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey. The cause was not immediately clear.

A 16-year-old boy was trapped inside wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene, Humphrey said. A 14-year-old girl died from her injuries Sunday, officials said.

Ambulances rushed nine patients to trauma centers, with six in critical condition and three in fair condition, he said. Seven of the patients were adults and two were minors, though their ages were not provided.

Reseda Boulevard was shut down in both directions between San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Chatsworth Street for the Los Angeles Police Department's investigation and cleanup, Humphrey said.