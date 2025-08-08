Teen jogger mauled by pack of 10 or more dogs in IE

The Brief A young jogger was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of 10 or more dogs in Newberry Springs. The victim was rescued by a Good Samaritan and transported to the hospital with large lacerations. San Bernardino Animal Control has seized 16 dogs in connection with the attack, and a criminal investigation is underway.



A young jogger was severely injured after being attacked by a pack of dogs in Newberry Springs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

The incident happened on the morning of July 17 in the 30000 block of Newberry Road.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old girl was jogging when she was attacked by 10 or more "large-breed dogs."

A Good Samaritan intervened and rescued the girl, who suffered multiple bites to her legs and arms, which caused lacerations, abrasions, and removed flesh, officials said. The dogs were not fenced or leashed at the time of the incident and belonged to a local resident.

The girl's parents told sheriff's deputies that the attack happened about two hours before they reported it to authorities.

San Bernardino Animal Control responded to the scene and seized 16 dogs from the area.

What's next:

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Barstow Station is currently conducting a criminal investigation into the dog mauling.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Barstow Station at 760-995-8788 or to submit an anonymous tip through We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.