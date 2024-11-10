Teen girl injured in Harvard Park party shooting

A 17-year-old girl suffered a graze wound while trying to leave a Harvard Park party after a fight broke out and a suspect was later arrested, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at 10:20 p.m. Saturday at 1720 W. Slauson Ave., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer D. Orris.

The girl was leaving when a 35-year-old man fired a shot and the bullet grazed one of her legs, Orris said. She was not the intended target.

The suspect remained at the party and officers identified him from videos, the officer said. He was taken into custody.

The girl was treated at the scene by paramedics and released, Orris said.