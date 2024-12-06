Teen dies in Newbury Park; Suspect arrested at nearby high school

A teenager is dead after suffering severe head injuries in Newbury Park.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 400 block of Jeanne Court around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. The teenage boy was taken to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

A suspect linked to the teen’s death was found at Newbury Park High School on Thursday and was arrested, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials did not specify how the teen sustained the injuries. As of Thursday night, the name of the teen who died has not been released to the public.