Renowned photojournalist Paul Lowe stabbed to death by teen son in San Gabriel Mountains: officials

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Wednesday that the 19-year-old man accused of killing his father, who was found on Mount Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains, has been charged with murder.

Emir Abadzic Lowe was identified as the suspect in the horrific killing of British photojournalist Paul Lowe. Investigators allege he used a knife to commit the crime.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Lowe’s loved ones during this tragic time," said District Attorney Gascón. "We will pursue justice for the victim and ensure that the offender is held accountable for his actions."

Officials allege around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Emir Lowe allegedly stabbed his father at a site near Stoddard Canyon Falls and left the scene. A passerby contacted authorities and the victim was declared dead by the San Bernardino Fire Department.

Witnesses said a man was seen driving away from the scene and was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away. He was detained pending further investigation, and investigators later said that the suspect was the victim's son.

Emir Lowe’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at the West Covina Courthouse. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 25-to-life plus a year in state prison.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department continues investigating the deadly stabbing and the case is being prosecuted by the LA County DA’s Family Violence Division.

Anyone with additional information about the case was encouraged to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.

Paul Lowe Remembered

"Paul was a very talented, courageous and committed photojournalist who repeatedly put himself in harm’s way to show the world the reality of war zones and humanitarian crises around the world," said Santiago Lyon, a former vice president and director of photography at The Associated Press who worked with Lowe during the siege of Sarajevo in the early 1990s. "He then became an accomplished and well respected educator dedicated to preparing future generations of photojournalists. His untimely death has profoundly affected the photojournalism community and we are in shock."

Lowe taught at an academy through The VII Foundation, which trains and equips journalists from communities underrepresented in the media.

"Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family," the foundation posted in a statement online.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.