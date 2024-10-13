Man found dead in San Gabriel Mountains; son arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father, who was found on Mount Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains, authorities said Sunday.

The attack was reported at 3:28 p.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. When deputies arrived to the site near Stoddard Canyon Falls, they found a man suffering from trauma to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said a man was seen driving away from the scene who was subsequently involved in a solo traffic collision a few miles away. He was detained pending further investigation, and investigators later said that suspect was the victim's son.

"Based on evidence at the scene, coupled with statements made by the son and witnesses, the son was arrested and booked for murder at the San Dimas Station," the sheriff's department said. "The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing considerations."

Anyone with additional information about the case was encouraged to contact the department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.