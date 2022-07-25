Teen boy killed in possible car-to-car shooting in Torrance

A 17-year-old was killed in a possible car-to-car shooting in Torrance Sunday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Plaza del Amo, near Denker Avenue.

Witnesses told LAPD investigators they heard a shooting followed by a crash. The teen victim was found dead inside a vehicle at the scene with a gunshot wound.

The name of the victim has not been released, and it’s unknown if any arrests have been made in the shooting.

