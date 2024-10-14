Tech CEO dies in 'tragic accident' at Zion National Park

The Brief Justin Bingham, 40, died when he accidentally fell near Heaps Canyon at Zion National Park. Bingham was canyoneering with three others on Oct. 5 when the tragic accident took place. The three other canyoneers were rescued the following morning, according to the National Park Service.



A man is dead after an accidental fall at Zion National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The man was identified as 40-year-old Justin Bingham, CEO of Utah tech software company Opiniion, which confirmed the news of his death.

According to the NPS, Bingham was canyoneering with three other people the evening of Oct. 5 when he fell between 150 and 200 feet near the exit of Heaps Canyon.

Bingham was declared dead before he could be airlifted to a hospital.

The remaining canyoneers were rescued by authorities the following morning, officials said.

The NPS and the Washington County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the cause of Bingham's death.

"Justin was involved in a tragic accident while enjoying one of his greatest passions — exploring the outdoors," a statement from Opiniion read. "Justin was a visionary who believed in the power of genuine connections, both with our clients and within our team. His commitment to building meaningful relationships made a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Justin’s spirit of adventure and dedication to living life fully will be deeply missed."

"Justin wasn’t just a leader here at Opiniion—he was a mentor, a dad, and a friend to many of us. He believed that the relationships we build are what make this work meaningful, and he truly lived that every day." Devin, President and COO of Opiniion.

Opiniion was Bingham’s third venture after he sold two other startups, according to his obituary.

Bingham leaves behind his wife of 19 years, Lindsay, and four children.

Along with his business ventures, Bingham was a "skilled and incredibly gifted outdoorsman," and he "was at home in places most human eyes will never see."

"His personality was quite literally larger than life, filling a room with light, energy and love," his obituary read. "Justin never met a stranger, and made life-long friends wherever he went."



