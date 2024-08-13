LA man dies of hyperthermia following hike at Death Valley National Park

An autopsy revealed that a man, whose car plunged over a 20-foot cliff in Death Valley National Park, died of hyperthermia.

According to National Park Service, 56-year-old Peter Hayes Robino of Duarte died of heat exposure following a one-mile hike at Natural Bridge Trailhead on August 1, 2024.

Witnesses said they saw Robino stumble as he returned to his car. Park officials say the witnesses offered to help him, but he declined. They said his responses did not make sense.



Robino then got into his car and drove off a steep 20-foot embankment at the edge of the parking lot. After the car rolled over, witnesses helped Robino walk back to the parking lot and provided shade.

Credit: National Park Service





Emergency responders with National Park Service arrived to the scene after receiving a 911 call. Officials said Robino was breathing until just before the park rangers arrived. EMTs started CPR and moved him into the air-conditioned ambulance. But unfortunately, he died about 30 minutes later.

SUGGESTED:

An autopsy conducted by the Inyo County Coroner revealed that Robino died of hyperthermia. The temperature that day was recorded at 119°F.

Park officials said this was the second heat related death this summer at Death Valley National Park.

Symptoms of overheating include confusion, irritability, and lack of coordination.



Park rangers in Death Valley National Park advise that summer visitors: