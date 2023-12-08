California teacher accused of giving preschool students 'sleepy time patches'

A teacher at Options For Learning, Head Start in South El Monte, is accused of applying mood-calming stickers, referred to as "Zen Patches," on preschoolers without obtaining parental consent.

Parents are outraged and are demanding child safety and teacher accountability.

Three-year-old Gian Miramontes and four-year-old Destiny Cano were among the children allegedly affected. In interviews, they detailed the placement of the patches.

Parents, including Vicky Cano and Maria Contreras, voiced their dismay over the incident. They reported that the stickers were applied to every child in the classroom and removed just before dismissal.

Parents found out when one mother arrived at the school unannounced on a Friday afternoon.

"We were surprised and really upset because you bring your kids, and you expect it to be good, you know," expressed Vicky Cano.

Maria Contreras added, "They were being put on every single child in the classroom."

Allegations suggest that the teacher may have used the mood-calming patches as a means of controlling the children and making them sleepy.

Parents raised concerns about behavioral changes and disruptions in their children's sleeping patterns, suggesting possible withdrawal symptoms.

"I don’t even know what the teacher was thinking when she did that," said Cynthia Rodriguez, another concerned parent.

Dr. Daniel Turner-Lloveras, a physician, emphasized the potential risks associated with applying any substance, even if it contains calming essential oils, without proper consent.

He highlighted the lack of formal regulation for such products, emphasizing the possibility of allergic reactions and other adverse effects.

In response to the controversy, Options for Learning issued the following statement:

"The employee is no longer with Options for Learning. Our investigation is ongoing, and an incident report has been submitted to licensing, which will conduct its own investigation. We are reinforcing child safety with all our teachers and classroom staff."

Parents, however, demand more than just the termination of the accused teacher.

Stephanie Rodriguez expressed dissatisfaction, stating, "Firing her is not good enough at all. I want justice; she should be in jail."

The concerned parents suspect the involvement of other teachers and have withdrawn their children from classes, despite the school's assurance that it was an isolated incident involving only one teacher who is no longer employed.