Taylor Swift fans line up early outside SoFi Stadium for Eras Tour merch

Taylor Swift fans are lining up early outside SoFi Stadium Wednesday to hopefully get their hands on some special Eras Tour merch.

The 12-time Grammy winner is in Los Angeles as she performs a record-breaking six shows at SoFi Stadium as she wraps up the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour.

Swift makes history at SoFi Stadium with the most sold-out shows of any artist and will perform the most shows in any U.S. market.

She has shows scheduled at SoFi Stadium for August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9.

The pre-event merchandise stand at Lake Park adjacent to SoFi Stadium is open to the public Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Sunday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On concert days, exterior merchandise stands at SoFi Stadium open at noon, with additional merch locations inside the stadium available when gates open.

Guests are asked to plan in advance and arrive early to minimize delays.