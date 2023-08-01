Zendaya pays tribute to Angus Cloud, her 'Euphoria' costar, Oakland classmate

Zendaya is one of the latest to honor Angus Cloud, her fellow Oakland-born breakout actor on the show "Euphoria" who died Monday at age 25.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it)," the actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

The two Oakland actors starred on HBO's critically acclaimed show "Euphoria" since 2019, and they both attended the Oakland School for the Performing Arts.

Zendaya continued to reflect on the love that Cloud brought into her life and others': "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it," she wrote. "I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment."

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Zendaya and Angus Cloud attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Cloud passed away at his family home in Oakland on Monday, and the cause of his death has not been announced. A statement from his family shared that Cloud's father's burial was last week, and that Cloud was "open about his battle with mental health."

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," said the family's statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.