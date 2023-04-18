Taxes due Tuesday in 7 of 58 California counties

article

Tuesday is Tax Day - for some.

Just seven of 58 California counties have taxes due today after the state extended the tax filing deadline for most to October 16 due to the severe flooding from recent winter storms.

The seven counties impacted by today's deadline are Imperial, Kern, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, and Sierra counties.

If you don't see your county above, you have until October 16 to file and make any payments if necessary.

The extension is automatic to everyone in the affected counties, so there's no application or need to file anything. However, if you do get a late filing or late payment notice from the IRS before October 16, you can call the phone number on the notice and the IRS says they will wipe the penalty.

The relief applies to deadlines falling on or after Jan. 8, 2023, and before Oct. 16, 2023, including the 2022 individual income tax returns that would have been due on April 18 and the quarterly estimated tax payments that would have been due on Jan. 17 and April 18, 2023.

"As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet," Gov. Gavin Newsom said. "The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year."

California announced the extension in March in alignment with the IRS, which announced its extension in January.