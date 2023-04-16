If you live in California, your electricity bill could be affected by how much money you earn.

California's three largest power companies - Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas & Electric, and San Diego Gas & Electric - have submitted a joint proposal to the Public Utilities Commission outlining a fixed rate restructuring that would be based on one's income.

The plan would break down monthly bills into the fixed rate plus a reduced usage charge based on consumption. According to officials this fixed-rate plan would reduce monthly bills for low-income customers and if electricity usage is controlled, bills would also be lowered.

Here's a breakdown of the proposed rate restructuring for Edison customers based on income:

Above $180,000: $85/month

$69,000 - $180,000: $51/month

$28,000 - $69,000: $20/month

Less than $28,000: $15/month

The fixed-rate proposal is part of the companies' compliance with Assembly Bill 205 passed last year, which requires utilities companies implement these fixed-rate plans.

The California Public Utilities Commission would have to approve the proposal and make a final decision by mid-2024. If approved, the fixed-rate bills could be in effect as soon as 2025.