Woman arrested for hate crime after allegedly ramming car into synagogue

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Tarzana
Woman charged with hate crime for ramming into synagogue

Shortly after midnight, a woman allegedly intentionally drove her car into a synagogue in Tarzana.

TARZANA, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department said an early morning car accident was no accident at all – in fact, they say it was a hate crime.

Shortly after midnight, LAPD officers got a call reporting that a woman had allegedly driven her car into a synagogue in Tarzana.

The LAPD said the suspect reportedly rammed the front gate and proceeded to damage the second gate, leading authorities to classify the incident as a vandalism and hate crime.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Motheheeeh Tikvah, was taken into custody at 2:20 a.m. She is charged with a hate crime and vandalism. Her bail has been set at $25,000.

Preliminary information suggests that the gates were struck by a car, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are working to gather more information regarding the circumstances surrounding this vandalism and hate crime case.