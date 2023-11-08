Fight breaks out near Gal Gadot's LA screening of unedited Hamas attack videos

A fight briefly broke out in Los Angeles' Pico-Robertson area, just a short distance from where "Wonderwoman" actress Gal Gadot hosted a screening of unedited Hamas attack videos.

The brief clash appeared to have involved protesters from both pro-Israel and pro-Palestine sides. The screening from the Israel-born actress drew protests as the videos do not address the Palestinian death toll.

The title of the movie was "Bearing Witness to the October 7 Massacre," which was a compilation of the Oct. 7 attack videos.

The Gaza health ministry reports more than 10,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7.