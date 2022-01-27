Take swings at Dodgers Stadium as Topgolf Live comes to LA

This weekend Angelenos will be able to take some swings at Dodger Stadium. Not in the batter's box, but from the loge seats, as Topgolf Live is bringing its Stadium Tour to Chavez Ravine.

Topgolf has already taken its stadium tour to other iconic sports stadiums across the U.S., including Fenway Park in Boston, Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. This is the first time that Topgolf is bringing its tour to the Los Angeles area.

The event starts Thursday and goes through Sunday, Jan. 30. Players will be able to launch golf balls off one of the upper decks at targets placed around the field, at distances between 60 and 140 yards. Topgolf's "toptracer" technology tracks the flight paths of shots and scores them based on things like distance and proximity to the targets.

Tee times are reserved on an hourly basis. Each rented bay can accommodate six people. Tickets start at $85 per person and can be found at dodgers.com/topgolf.

