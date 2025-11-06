Taco Bell selling limited edition Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie

The Brief Taco Bell's long-awaited Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is now available nationwide for a very limited time only, priced at $19.99 for the whole pie. The pie, described as a creamy, key lime-style dessert, is one of the chain's most exclusive launches and is only available for in-store purchase. A blended Baja Blast Pie Chiller beverage is also available exclusively at select Live Más Café locations in Southern California and Texas.



Taco Bell fans rejoice! The cult-favorite Baja Blast flavor is now available in pie form, just in time for Thanksgiving.

What we know:

The Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie is available for sale nationwide beginning Thursday, Nov. 6.

The limited-edition dessert is described by the chain as a creamy, key lime-style pie featuring the tropical lime flavor of Baja Blast, a graham crumb crust, and whipped cream topping.

The pie is available for $19.999 in-store only (at the front counter or drive-thru) at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations for a limited time and while supplies last. Delivery is excluded.

The launch is described as one of Taco Bell's most exclusive, with very limited quantities available. Limit one per order.

The backstory:

The Baja Blast Pie was first teased at Live Más Live 2024 and gained "legend" status among fans. Its cameo during the 20th Bajaversary left fans desiring more.

The persistence of the fan community, including a wave of fan-made memes, ultimately led Taco bell to make the dessert available.

This launch follows the recent "buzzy" Mountain Dew Baja Midnight release.

What we know:

Taco Bell is offering a blended version of the dessert, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Pie Chiller beverage, exclusively at select Live Más Cafés in Southern California and Texas.

The sweet and creamy frozen blended beverage features real pieces of the Baja Blast Pie blended with a vanilla ice cream base, topped with whipped cream and churro crunch.

The beverage starts at $4.19 for a small (16 oz) and $4.59 for a medium (20 oz).

Why you should care:

This product launch celebrates the "Friendsgiving" tradition, which Taco Bell describes as a "cultural loophole" where creativity and surprising dishes are encouraged.

The company is positioning the pie as a "Friendsgiving flex" that can make a fan the "hero of Thanksgiving" and a bold, innovative addition to the holiday's usual dessert lineup.

What they're saying:

Dig deeper:

Here are the confirmed Taco Bell Live Más Café locations in Southern California where the Baja Blast Pie Chiller should be available for a limited time. Make sure to contact your local restaurant for prices, hours, and participation details, which vary.

Chula Vista: 1548 E H St, Chula Vista

Corona: 220 W. Ontario St., Corona

Irvine: 4101 Campus Drive, Irvine

Rancho Cucamonga: 9709 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga

Riverside: 1420 University Ave., Riverside

San Diego: 11688 Carmel Mtn Rd, San Diego

Simi Valley: 2360 Tapo Street, Simi Valley