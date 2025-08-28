Taco Bell brings back fan favorite menu items with launch of Y2K menu
LOS ANGELES - Get ready for some Y2K nostalgia as Taco Bell is bringing back some fan-favorite menu items along with exclusive merch.
On Thursday, Taco Bell unveiled its Decades Y2K Menu, which brings back five iconic favorites—Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Caramel Apple Empanada, 7-Layer Burrito, Double Decker Taco, and Chili Cheese Burrito.
Each limited-edition menu item is just under $3.
Taco Bell is also releasing exclusive merchandise with three limited-edition Y2K Merch Capsules that will be dropped weekly. The company said Reward Members will have the chance to grab a one-of-a-kind Ed Hardy/Taco Bell hat, a Y2K digital watch, and vintage-style shirts. The merch is available on a first-come, first-serve basis through weekly Tuesday Drops from September 2 through September 16.
Taco Bell is also surprising people by releasing the Crunchkin – Taco Bell's first digital pet, inspired by their menu items.
Credit: Taco Bell
"The Crunchkin is a cute companion that you care for and feed but with a distinctly Taco Bell twist. As you play and participate, it grows, evolving with qualifying Decades Y2K Menu purchases – giving you access to exclusive in-app mini-games, bonus point challenges, and earning Taco Bell Rewards along the way," the company explained in a press release.
Rewards Members who fully evolve their Crunchkin can unlock the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Taco Bell Y2K Merch Capsule.
Along with their Decades Y2K celebration, Taco Bell said they are honoring the Crunchwrap Supreme, which is celebrating its 20th birthday.
What's next:
The full Decades Y2K Menu will be available starting September 9.
Y2K Launch party
A mark the launch of the Decades Y2K Menu, Taco Bell is hosting a one-night-only Decades Y2K Party in Los Angeles Thursday night featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon. Guests at the party will be the first to taste the full Decades Y2K Menu.
The Source: Information for this story came from a press release issued by Taco Bell.