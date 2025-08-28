Taco Bell brings back fan favorite menu items with launch of Y2K menu

article

Get ready for some Y2K nostalgia as Taco Bell is bringing back some fan-favorite menu items along with exclusive merch.

On Thursday, Taco Bell unveiled its Decades Y2K Menu, which brings back five iconic favorites—Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Caramel Apple Empanada, 7-Layer Burrito, Double Decker Taco, and Chili Cheese Burrito.

Each limited-edition menu item is just under $3.

Taco Bell is also releasing exclusive merchandise with three limited-edition Y2K Merch Capsules that will be dropped weekly. The company said Reward Members will have the chance to grab a one-of-a-kind Ed Hardy/Taco Bell hat, a Y2K digital watch, and vintage-style shirts. The merch is available on a first-come, first-serve basis through weekly Tuesday Drops from September 2 through September 16.

Taco Bell is also surprising people by releasing the Crunchkin – Taco Bell's first digital pet, inspired by their menu items.

"The Crunchkin is a cute companion that you care for and feed but with a distinctly Taco Bell twist. As you play and participate, it grows, evolving with qualifying Decades Y2K Menu purchases – giving you access to exclusive in-app mini-games, bonus point challenges, and earning Taco Bell Rewards along the way," the company explained in a press release.

Rewards Members who fully evolve their Crunchkin can unlock the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a Taco Bell Y2K Merch Capsule.

Along with their Decades Y2K celebration, Taco Bell said they are honoring the Crunchwrap Supreme, which is celebrating its 20th birthday.

The full Decades Y2K Menu will be available starting September 9.

Y2K Launch party

A mark the launch of the Decades Y2K Menu, Taco Bell is hosting a one-night-only Decades Y2K Party in Los Angeles Thursday night featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon. Guests at the party will be the first to taste the full Decades Y2K Menu.