Crews contain brush fire in Sylmar

Crews have contained a brush fire that was burning in Sylmar Thursday afternoon.

The fire was estimated at about 7 acres and was burning near Lakeside Street and Telfair Avenue, off the 5 Freeway.

Over 100 LAFD firefighters were on scene attacking the fire by ground and air.

No structures were damaged and no evacuations issued.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in the area is estimated at 91 degrees with wind gusts up to 17 mph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.