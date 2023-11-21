‘Sweet Alice’ Harris continues Watts tradition of Thanksgiving turkey giveaway

Beloved Watts resident and philanthropist Alice Harris, better known as "Sweet Alice," continued a treasured holiday tradition of helping families in need for the 63rd year.

Harris said the event in the South LA neighborhood was a lot different from when it first started.

"[People] didn’t believe we were going to give them anything," she said. Back in 1960, only 25 people showed up and 63 years later, it's a full community event.

This year, Mrs. Harris said they were set to give out 800 turkeys. In addition, Harris added the Long Beach Food Bank donated $425 gift certificates in the event they ran out of turkeys.

Mrs. Harris said the food giveaway doesn't require a police presence because it represents the best of Watts.

SUGGESTED:

During the food distribution event, volunteers also provided clothes for those in need and information on nutritional programs.