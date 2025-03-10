'Suspicious' fire engulfs downtown LA buildings

The Brief Crews have extinguished a fire that engulfed several downtown LA buildings Monday. The fire, first reported at 1:43 a.m., spread to adjacent commercial units by 2:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters have contained an early morning fire Monday that engulfed several buildings in downtown Los Angeles.

What we know:

The fire was first reported at 1:43 a.m. in a two-story building located at 1338 S. Flower St., between Venice and Pico boulevards.

Flames were visible through the roof of the graffiti-covered building.

By 2:15 a.m., the fire had spread to adjacent commercial units in a separate building, prompting additional resources to be dispatched. Flames were out by 3:20 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire is considered "suspicious."

Metro service on the A and E lines in the area will be shut down indefinitely.

What they're saying:

"All these [fires] have been going down each week," said neighbor Nat Solis.

"I saw the black clouds and wanted to check it out… coming in… and just obviously it kept getting worse," said neighbor JP Parker.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It's unknown how long Metro service will be down.

What's next:

Arson investigators have been called to determine the cause of the fire.

Metro crews are on scene to inspect the tracks.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews remain on scene.