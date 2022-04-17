Sledgehammer-wielding suspects try to break into ATM inside Ventura mall

Two sledgehammer-wielding suspects were arrested after they allegedly tried to break into an ATM inside a Ventura mall Sunday.

According to the Ventura Police Department, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. at the Pacific View Mall.

Police said security reported the two suspects - later identified as 35-year-old George Lindsay and 34-year-old Sarah Hardin - trying to break into an ATM with sledgehammers. Both suspects were taken into custody when responding officers located them at the mall.

Surveillance video from the mall showed both suspects entering the closed mall and casing it before leaving then returning a short while later with the sledgehammers.

Both have been arrested on prior charges including burglary, conspiracy, and drug possession. Police said both were out on bail at the time of their arrests.



