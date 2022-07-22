Suspects who stole over $50,000 in merchandise from Newport Beach mall may be linked to crimes in LA

Newport Beach police say the four suspects arrested after allegedly robbing a Neiman Marcus store at the Fashion Island shopping mall may have been involved in similar crimes in the Los Angeles area.

The four suspects -- a man, a woman and two juveniles -- were arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked on suspicion of robbery, the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

The adult suspects were identified as Dominic Burrell, 20, of Lancaster, and Brionnah Riley, 20, of Palmdale. Information was not released on the juveniles.

The crime occurred about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Neiman Marcus store in the mall at 601 Newport Center Drive, police said.

Officers went to the location "on a report of six subjects stealing high-end handbags from the Chanel portion of the store," police said in a statement.

"The group fled Fashion Island in two different vehicles, described as a red sedan and a white BMW," police said. "Newport Beach police officers quickly located the white BMW and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle."

The BMW driver kept going, leading authorities on a pursuit.

"During the course of the pursuit, the suspects discarded several of the stolen items along the pursuit route," police said. "The Newport Beach Police Department requested the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff's Department Air Unit and the California Highway Patrol."

The BMW exited the 405 Freeway at Bolsa Avenue in Westminster, where the occupants got out and ran off but were quickly taken into custody.

"Detectives from the Newport Beach Department are working to identify and locate the occupants of the red sedan, which is still outstanding," police said.

Officers recovered about $58,000 worth of stolen merchandise from the BMW and from the areas where items were discarded from the vehicle during the pursuit, police said.

"Evidence located within the vehicle is believed to link the group to similar crimes which have been committed in the greater Los Angeles area," police said.

About 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, several suspects had burglarized a Chanel store in the Beverly Grove area of Los Angeles by using a vehicle to smash through the storefront. As many as eight suspects in three vehicles drove away with undisclosed items, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Newport Beach case has been submitted to the Orange County District Attorney's office for filing consideration.