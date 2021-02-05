Suspects wanted for pistol-whipping, shooting man in front of family in downtown LA

Shocking video captures a dad being attacked and robbed by a group of suspects in front of his family in downtown Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a couple was shopping in downtown Los Angeles with their 2-year-old son when a gray Chrysler 300 approached them a little after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

As the Chrysler stopped near West 7th Street and South Hill Street, two suspects got out of the car and pointed handguns at the family. The suspects began robbing them and at one point, the dad was pistol-whipped on the head and shot in the arm.

The woman and the couple's 2-year-old son ran to safety and were not hurt, LAPD said.

The suspects got back inside the Chrysler and drove off from the scene.

Advertisement

The man suffered injuries to his arm and head after the armed robbery, LAPD said.

LAPD gave the following descriptions for the four suspects wanted in connection to Thursday's armed robbery:

Suspect 1 (Passenger): Black male, 5-foot-10, about 250 pounds, about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect 2 (Rear passenger): Hispanic or light-skinned Black male, 5-foot-10, about 165 pounds, about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Suspect 3 (Rear driver's side): Black male, 5-foot-10, about 180 pounds, about 20 years old. He was seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with orange trim.

Suspect 4 (Driver): Black female. LAPD did not give an additional description.

Anyone with information on the violent incident or the suspects is asked to call 213-996-1875.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.