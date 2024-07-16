Suspected TJ Maxx serial shoplifter charged with 34 offenses in Long Beach

A suspected serial shoplifter in Long Beach is charged with 34 separate offenses - believed to be the most shoplifting thefts ever filed in a single case in Long Beach, according to the Long Beach City Prosecutor's Office.

Florence Leslie Miller, 27, faces 34 misdemeanor counts related to theft charges. The LA District Attorney's Office has also filed a felony case with two charges - robbery stemming from a Sept. 7, 2023 incident and theft of more than $950 from a January 9, 2024 incident, officials said.

Authorities allege Miller committed multiple thefts at a local store in Long Beach over an 8-month period. Police reports showed most incidents followed the same pattern - Miller would enter a TJ Maxx and spend only a few minutes inside before leaving with handbags, purses, belts, or clothing without paying, authorities said. Miller even cut anti-wire theft locks on some items, authorities said.

The value of the alleged theft in each case was less than $950, but the total value of the amount of merchandise stolen in all incidents is estimated to be around $6,000.

"Not only is this the largest shoplifting case filed in Long Beach, but the bold nature of the crimes is particularly alarming," said City Prosecutor Doug Haubert. "This case is an example of the challenges that exist when preventing or combating retail theft."

Officials also thanked the TJ Maxx employees who continued to file theft reports and documented the theft incidents by taking pictures and videos that were shared with authorities.

Miller was on misdemeanor probation for theft when 5 of the crimes occurred, according to court records.

Her next court date is July 22.



