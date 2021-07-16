Suspected DUI driver in custody after leading CHP on chase in city of Industry

A suspected DUI driver is in custody after leading CHP and deputies on a pursuit across the city of Industry late Friday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was initially chasing the suspect who is suspected of driving under the influence and traveling recklessly. The pursuit was eventually handed off to CHP.

The suspect vehicle broke down while traveleing on the 405 Freeway and the driver eventually pulled over. After a brief standoff, the suspect was placed in custody.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.